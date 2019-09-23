Pro-Choice Groups Call On Political Parties To Commit To Abortion Bill

Written by YGTV Team on 23 September 2019 .

Prior to elections, local Pro-Choice groups call for better sexual health education and a commitment to the Abortion bill recently passed in Parliament.

A spokesperson said: "With the upcoming Parliamentary elections in Gibraltar, the Pro-Choice groups look forward to the inclusion of informed autonomous terminations in each of the political parties manifestos.

"In particular, we hope to see clear, comprehensive, progressive policies in this matter. We expect firm commitments to, at the very least, respect the current Act as passed in the Gibraltar Parliament recently. Ideally this would be without the need to go down the route of a Referendum on an inalienable human rights and healthcare issue. Returning to the status quo or watering down the legislation to the wholly unacceptable position of only allowing terminations for fatal foetal abnormalities or grave permanent injury ignores the complexities of the issues and serves only to continue to victimize and criminalize as well as undermining womens’ reproductive rights.

"We strongly believe that future legislators have a duty to defend womens’ bodily autonomy and provide them with safe, legal and accessible public health choices as advocated by the world’s leading health and human rights organizations, at what are, unquestionably, difficult moments in their lives.

"In tandem with this the Pro Choice groups would also like to see all parties commit to the introduction of evidence based, age appropriate sexual health education across our education, youth and health services. This education should focus not only on contraception and sexual health, but the wider issues of respectful healthy relationships and consent. Future generations deserve no less than this."