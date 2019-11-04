Chief Minister In London For Gibraltar Day

04 November 2019

The Chief Minister Fabian Picardo flew to London yesterday where this week he will be hosting events around Gibraltar Day.

A statement from the Government follows below:

There will be a Finance Centre lunch on Tuesday at The Guildhall and an evening reception in the Gherkin. Those who attend the Finance Centre lunch now pay for their participation whilst the evening event has around 200 specially invited guests and a much sharper political focus.

The Chief Minister will also make use of his time in London for political meetings and media interviews.

He will be joined on Wednesday morning by the Deputy Chief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia for a meeting of the Joint Ministerial Council on Brexit with UK Ministers and officials.

This will cover issues relating to a possible No Deal Brexit and also a discussion on the future relationship between the UK and the EU. Bilateral issues between the United Kingdom and Gibraltar Governments are also expected to be raised.

The Chief Minister and the Deputy Chief Minister return to Gibraltar on Thursday. During their absence, the Minister for the Environment Professor John Cortes will act as Chief Minister.