Christmas Tree Recycling Initiative

Written by YGTV Team on 06 January 2020 .

The Department of the Environment, Sustainability, Climate Change and Heritage has once again introduced a Christmas tree recycling programme for the disposal of real Christmas trees.

The species generally used for Christmas trees, even if rooted, will not survive in Gibraltar’s climate. Recycling trees, or turning them into mulch, is a way to give back to the environment after the festive period by minimising the amount of waste going to landfill. Mulching trees can also be used to help protect soils in Gibraltar's green areas such as parks and gardens.

Members of the public are encouraged to recycle any real Christmas trees by removing all decorations and depositing the trees in the Civic Amenities Facility located in Europa Advance Road (old incinerator site).

The facility is open seven days a week from 08:00 to 20:00hrs on Monday-Friday and 09:00 to 17:00hrs at weekends. The trees will later be shredded and converted to mulch which will be put to use around Gibraltar.

For further information on the Christmas tree recycling initiative or any other recycling queries, please contact the Department of the Environment and Climate Change on Tel: 20044103 or email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.