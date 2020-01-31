Port Authority Attends IQPC’s 8th Global LNG Bunkering Summit

The Gibraltar Port Authority recently attended the IQPC’s 8th Annual Global LNG Bunkering Summit in Amsterdam.

John Ghio, Deputy Captain of the Port attended the event which was spread over three days and focused on the entire LNG supply chain, offering a unique insight into the decision making, planning, development, operation, safety and training processes that are driving the LNG Bunkering market forward. The event also provided an opportunity for the top LNG bunker ports to consider the viability of LNG as a long term solution, with open discussions on how the industry can drive the decarbonisation and sustainability of the global shipping industry in the future.

Manuel Tirado, CEO and Captain of the Port commented that this particular Summit was a well-established event attended by many of the key players involved in LNG and it provided an excellent opportunity for Gibraltar Port to be a key contributor in this developing industry.

During his visit, John also met with some of the Port’s established and prospective partners based in Amsterdam, along with local shipping agents, Turners.