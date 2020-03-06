GPLM Hold Facebook Live Event

Written by YGTV Team on 06 March 2020 .

Gibraltar Pro Life Movement yesterday evening hosted a Facebook Live event following the cancelation of their 'March For Life' due to Coronavirus concerns.

A statement from the GPLM follows below:



With MC Stephanie Yeo, the Facebook Live included messages from Lord David Alton, Abby Johnson of the movie 'Unplanned', Dr. Eileen Reilly Consultant Obstetrician, MP Carla Lockart of Northern Ireland and a host of local speakers including James Brenig, lawyer Amber Turner, Patricia Parody and Stephane Yeo of GPLM's CareLink programme.



Commenting after the event this evening, spokesperson Clare Bensadon said:



"We were thrilled with the success of our first Facebook Live. It provided an excellent alternative to an outdoor event which could have posed a risk to our community here in Gibraltar.



"With over 300 watching at any one time, the event had over 3000 views this evening.



"We were delighted to see comments, likes and shares from people across Gibraltar. The contributions from speakers here and overseas provided viewers with lots of reasons to vote NO on 19th March and instead focus on positive solutions for mother and their unborn babies", Mrs. Bensadon concluded.