Hindu Community Donates £5000 To GHA COVID-19 Fund

Written by YGTV Team on 31 March 2020 .

The Hindu Community of Gibraltar have donated £5000 to the GHA COVID-19 Fund.

A statement from the Hindu Community follows below:

In these unprecedented times, the Hindu Community of Gibraltar notes that while the majority of us have to remain indoors, the exceptional selflessness of those in the medical front lines in combatting this pandemic will be remembered long after this cloud has lifted.

The Hindu Community Managing Committee feels that it is time to do our utmost to support Gibraltar during this crisis and give back to the GHA in this most extraordinary hour of need.

Vice-President, Sunil Chandiramani stated: “We are sure that the Hindu Community as a whole will join us in publicly conveying our appreciation and gratitude to all staff at the Gibraltar Health Authority, all the other essential services, and all of those volunteers that continue to serve the people in Gibraltar in the battle to slow the spread of COVID-19. It is important that the community supports each other to come out of this crisis stronger and more humane than ever.”