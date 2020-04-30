GPB Issues New School Stamps Set

Written by YGTV Team on 30 April 2020 .

The Gibraltar Philatelic Bureau and the Government has issued a set of four School themed stamps.

A statement follows below:

The set of stamps depicts the new state of the art schools built by Her Majesty’s Government of Gibraltar over the recent years, St. Anne’s School; Notre Dame School; St. Bernard’s School and Bayside-Westside Schools.

The artworks featured on the stamps were created by award-winning local artist Mr Karl Ullger and were on display at the GEMA gallery last November as part of his exhibition “A passport to our future”.

The stamps and related philatelic products are now available for purchase online on www.gibraltar-stamps.com