ESG Calls For Action On Local Transport Issues

Written by YGTV Team on 04 May 2020 .

The ESG is calling for Gibraltar to make changes to our transport system.

A statement from the ESG follows below:

The ESG believes Gibraltar should take the opportunity of this pause that has been imposed on us, to try and make real changes on impacts that affect our health, quality of life and Climate Change.

Excessive traffic in our small town is a critical issue and it is hoped that Government has been brainstorming to see what immediate changes can be introduced to limit the full impact from a return to full-on domestic, commercial, construction, and incoming border traffic. A number of cities around Europe are already rolling out new measures to reduce motorised traffic.

The benefits that come from clean air and calm roads, have been experienced by us all during the pandemic, indeed with many commenting on how positive the improvements have been.

We hope the community will get behind any new measures introduced by Government with these aims in mind.