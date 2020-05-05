EBikes Trial For Postal Deliveries

Written by YGTV Team on 05 May 2020 .

The Royal Gibraltar Post Office will start this week to trial two e-assisted bikes. The three-month trial has been arranged in partnership with local company E-Bikes Gibraltar.

The premium, non-polluting eBikes from Riese & Müller are equipped with top quality components such as a state of the art Bosch motor, inbuilt lighting, disc brakes, secure locks and various speeds.

While the bikes themselves are interesting, the Government says that the significance is that it is is illustrating that practical, cycle-powered alternatives in Gibraltar can be used.

The load cargo area of the bikes is designed to primarily carry letters and small packages. If the trial is deemed successful, Royal Gibraltar Post Office will expand the program. Postal workers have welcomed the addition of the new bikes to the fleet and the initial tests are very encouraging.

Minister for Postal Services, Vijay Daryanani, said:

“The trial is significant, because it increases awareness about the alternatives means of transport available. That it is e-assisted is also significant. Electric bikes are proving to lower the psychological barrier to getting people out of cars and as such, I wholeheartedly welcome this move. I hope we will see more local businesses inspired to follow suit.”