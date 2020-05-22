Government: Access To Beaches Remains Restricted - 30 Minutes Max

Written by YGTV Team on 22 May 2020 .

The Government has published an advert today reminding the public that access to Gibraltar’s beaches remains restricted for now.

The notice says that it intends to allow normal bathing to resume in Phase 4 of the ‘Unlock the Rock’ plan - this is meant to start on the 16th of June. It also warns that access may be controlled if beaches become crowded and urges people to observe social distancing protocols.

The advert reminds people to take no more than 30 minutes to swim or exercise, adding that sunbathing is not allowed.