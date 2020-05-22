Gibtelecom 2020/21 Telephone Directory

Written by YGTV Team on 22 May 2020 .

Gibtelecom says it is currently updating publishable listings for the 2020/21 Telephone Directory.

A statement from Gibtelecom follows below:

Gibtelecom is currently updating publishable listings for the 2020/21 Telephone Directory. Customers are advised to check their entries to ensure the information published is accurate. Entries are available online for review on www.gibyellow.gi where you can also use the search facility to check your details at any time. A draft copy of the full Directory will also be available online for review from 8 – 19 June 2020. You can also contact your service provider for more information.

If you’d like to add, amend or remove your number from the Directory, please contact us as follows:

RESIDENTIAL entries: Contact your service provider. For Gibtelecom customers the main account holder should contact Gibtelecom on 20052200 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

BUSINESS entries: Email Gibyellow on This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

Customers will receive one copy of the Directory during the initial delivery period later in the year. Businesses can email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. to request additional copies. A large print version of the Directory for the visually impaired will also be available from Gibtelecom’s Customer Service Centre at 15/21 John Macintosh Square, or by contacting GibYellow on 20041414 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

www.gibyellow.gi is the online Directory, where you can search by name, category or keyword. The Directory is published by Herold Mediatel Ltd on behalf of Gibtelecom. Gibtelecom cannot guarantee that changes made after 23 June 2020 will be reflected in the 2020/21 Telephone Directory.





