British Forces Gibraltar Receive Care Boxes

Written by YGTV Team on 28 May 2020 .

A statement from BFG follows below:

A number of personnel from British Forces Gibraltar recently took receipt of care boxes from the Royal Navy and Royal Marines Charity (RNRMC).

In response to the COVID-19 threat a Military Aid to Civil Authorities (MACA) request was made by Her Majesty’s Government of Gibraltar (HMGoG) for support to its Public Health efforts. Following approval a Royal Navy medical team from British Forces Gibraltar was activated at short notice.

The team, using their training, experience and adaptability, provided support in a variety of roles; from provision of specialist advice and mentoring to develop crisis management systems, command and control; subject matter expertise in the design and development of a Nightingale temporary hospital facility, specialist manpower to undertake swabbing of COVID-19 patients at a mobile testing facility and additional resilience for the Gibraltar Ambulance Service.

Personnel were delighted to receive the RNRMC care boxes. Warrant Officer 1 (WO1) Medical Assistant (MA) Hemmings stated: “I am personally very proud of the RN medical team who, in challenging circumstances, have used their collective military medical experience and training to support the population of Gibraltar. The RNRMC care box is a very welcome gesture of recognition for their efforts and deeply appreciated.”





