BREAKING: Four Schools To Close Tomorrow - Bacteria In Water System

Written by YGTV Team on 01 June 2020 .

The Government has today been advised of the presence of legionella bacteria in parts of the water system at some of our schools.

As a result, and following advice from the Director of Public Health, the Government has decided to close St Bernard's Lower Primary, St Bernard's Upper Primary, St Joseph's Lower Primary and St Joseph's Upper Primary.

The Government says it expects that the schools will be closed for at least two days. During this time, the water system at these four schools will be be subjected to a hypochlorination treatment.

Parents are being notified of the closure of the schools through the normal communication channels.

The Department of Education is considering alternative arrangements for pupils and will advise parents accordingly. It will not be possible for the Department of Education to make such arrangements for tomorrow. The Government says it regrets the decision to close schools but considers that the safety of staff and pupils is the paramount consideration.