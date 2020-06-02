National Dispute And Resolution Committee Established

Written by YGTV Team on 02 June 2020 .

The Gibraltar FA has announced the formation of a National Dispute Resolution Committee (“NDRC”) to hear and deliberate on contractual disputes between its’ members.

A statement from the GFA follows below:

The NDRC shall be composed of the following four local lawyers, independently recommended by local legal experts, who have this morning been ratified by the Gibraltar FA Board:

Ms Elicia Bravo Mr Mark Henrich Ms Janieve Buhagiar Mr Anthony Ladislaus

All four are wholly independent from the Gibraltar FA and its Members, and boast a wealth of experience in law and in sport, hence combining two crucial elements to sit in such a Committee.

The Gibraltar FA takes this opportunity to welcome the new members of the NDRC, and wishes them well in what is undoubtedly an essential committee to have in order to continue progressing and developing professional football in Gibraltar.





