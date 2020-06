Skywalk To Be Closed To The Public To Undergo Repairs

24 June 2020

The Government has announced that in order for repairs to the glass platform to be carried out, the Skywalk will be closed to the public from Monday 29th June until 8th July. Douglas Path will also be closed during this time.

The public may see preparatory works being undertaken later this week but no closures are anticipated before Monday.