Lords EU Committee To Take Evidence From Chief Minister

On 25th June the House of Lords EU Committee will take evidence from the Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo. They will ask about Gibraltar’s preparations for the ending of the post-Brexit transition period at the end of this year.

A statement from the House of Lords follows below:

The remote evidence session will start at 3pm on Thursday 25 June. The session can be followed live at www.parliamentlive.tv It will also be available to watch back after the session.

Issues the Committee will cover with Mr Picardo include: