Gibraltar Sustainability Awards
The Gibraltar Sustainability Awards open on the 8th July. The Awards provide recognition of sustainability best practice in Gibraltar and reward the sustainability journey of individuals; clubs and associations; school, community, sports and faith groups; NGOs and charities; government agencies; authorities and departments; professional groups, business and commercial enterprises.
A statement from the Government follows below:
In 2020, Awards may be given under each of the following categories:
- Engagement for Sustainability
- Sustainability in Business
- Sustainability in Sport and Leisure
- Public Service for Sustainability
- Education for Sustainability
- Planning, Design and Construction for Sustainability
- Food for Sustainability
- Sustainable Events
- Sustainable Technology
- Regional Impact for Sustainability
- Gibraltar’s 2020 Young Champion for Sustainability
- Minister’s Future Generations Award
The award categories are informed by the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and celebrate efforts that cut across social, economic as well as environmental concerns to include:
- Health and wellbeing
- Biodiversity, climate, environment and nature protection
- Socio-economic issues incl: alleviating poverty and hunger
- Addressing gender and social inequalities
- Circular economy, sustainable consumption
- Just and inclusive institutions
- Partnerships for change
- Learning, communication and education
The Awards are offered by the Office of the Commissioner for Sustainable Development and Future Generations which has responsibility to scale-up the adoption of sustainability in Gibraltar. Application Forms can be downloaded from www.futuregenerations.gi
Completed Application Forms are to be emailed to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.before the 8th August 2020 (midday) deadline. Please Note: Late applications will not be accepted.
Finalists, will be asked to submit a brief video showcasing their initiatives. These short simple videos will be made available to judges and shared on the Awards webpages.
Nominees as well as nominators will be invited to attend the Sustainability Awards Event scheduled to take place in October. The event will be hosted by the Office of the Commissioner for Sustainable Development and Future Generations in partnership with the Gibraltar Cultural Services.