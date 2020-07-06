Gibraltar Sustainability Awards

Written by YGTV Team on 06 July 2020 .

The Gibraltar Sustainability Awards open on the 8th July. The Awards provide recognition of sustainability best practice in Gibraltar and reward the sustainability journey of individuals; clubs and associations; school, community, sports and faith groups; NGOs and charities; government agencies; authorities and departments; professional groups, business and commercial enterprises.

A statement from the Government follows below:

In 2020, Awards may be given under each of the following categories:

Engagement for Sustainability

Sustainability in Business

Sustainability in Sport and Leisure

Public Service for Sustainability

Education for Sustainability

Planning, Design and Construction for Sustainability

Food for Sustainability

Sustainable Events

Sustainable Technology

Regional Impact for Sustainability

Gibraltar’s 2020 Young Champion for Sustainability

Minister’s Future Generations Award

The award categories are informed by the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and celebrate efforts that cut across social, economic as well as environmental concerns to include:

Health and wellbeing

Biodiversity, climate, environment and nature protection

Socio-economic issues incl: alleviating poverty and hunger

Addressing gender and social inequalities

Circular economy, sustainable consumption

Just and inclusive institutions

Partnerships for change

Learning, communication and education

The Awards are offered by the Office of the Commissioner for Sustainable Development and Future Generations which has responsibility to scale-up the adoption of sustainability in Gibraltar. Application Forms can be downloaded from www.futuregenerations.gi

Completed Application Forms are to be emailed to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. before the 8th August 2020 (midday) deadline. Please Note: Late applications will not be accepted.

Finalists, will be asked to submit a brief video showcasing their initiatives. These short simple videos will be made available to judges and shared on the Awards webpages.

Nominees as well as nominators will be invited to attend the Sustainability Awards Event scheduled to take place in October. The event will be hosted by the Office of the Commissioner for Sustainable Development and Future Generations in partnership with the Gibraltar Cultural Services.





