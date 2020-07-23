RAF Gibraltar To Hold Airfield Exercise

Written by YGTV Team on 23 July 2020 .

The MOD have said there will be an exercise taking place on the airfield at RAF Gibraltar today (Thursday 23rd July). Personnel from the Airfield Fire and Rescue Service (AFRS), supported by the Gibraltar Defence Police, will be involved. The exercise aims to test AFRS’ ability to respond to an incident on the runway.

A statement from the MOD follows below:

The activity will take place on or in the vicinity of the western end of the runway. As part of the exercise play, a projectile may be fired and there will be an increased presence of emergency vehicles in the area.

We expect there to be minimal inconvenience to the public, who are also asked not to be alarmed by these movements.





