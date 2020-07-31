Minister Sacramento Visits Citizens Advice Bureau

Written by YGTV Team on 31 July 2020 .

Minister for Civil Contingencies, Samantha Sacramento, together with Ivor Lopez; Civil Contingencies Coordinator, visited the Citizens’ Advice Bureau to thank them for their work in supporting the public during the Covid-19 lockdown.

A statement from the Government follows below:

The Bureau saw a substantial increase of enquiries during this period in comparison to previous years, most of these directly related to the Covid-19 pandemic. In order to facilitate the services to the public, the staff extended their working hours to be able to assist those in need.

Since we have started to release lockdown restrictions, the staff at the Citizen’s Advice Bureau has also assisted members of the public with the completion of various administrative forms. Minister Sacramento said “The Citizen’s Advice Bureau was instrumental in offering support and advice to the public and importantly to the elderly community during this difficult time. I would like to publicly express my gratitude to the staff of the Bureau for their exceptional work during the Covid -19 Pandemic and also for their ongoing support to the public and especially on their initiative on digital support”.

Ms Pili Rodriguez,; Citizen’s Advice Bureau manager said, “It is very encouraging to see that the work we passionately undertake for the benefit of our community is supported and recognized by the Government of Gibraltar. It is thanks to the team at CAB and the continuous support we receive from GOG that we will continue to offer impartial, confidential and free advice. We have been identifying issues, trends and concerns and developing services to address them. We will continue to develop our services where and when needed to assist and cater the community of Gibraltar which we serve.”

If anyone needs support with filling in forms or with any online service, they should contact CAB via email on This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or via telephone on 20040006.