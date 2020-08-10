HMS Trent Arrives

HMS Trent arrived in the Naval Base for a programmed logistic support visit yesterday afternoon.

Following her commissioning service, HMS TRENT sailed from her home base in Portsmouth on Monday and is now making her way to the Mediterranean for her first operational overseas deployment. She will join Operation Sea Guardian, led by NATO and charged with providing maritime security in the Mediterranean; a chance for her to show off the capabilities of the new River-class offshore patrol vessels and to work with the UK’s allies and partners in the region on common interests.

Only two-thirds of the ship’s company will be on board at any time whilst operational, with a three-watch system employed to give one-third of them time ashore for leave, collective or individual training. This helps keep the ship available at sea for 320 days a year whilst allowing time to maintain a more sustainable work-life balance.

HMS TRENT is the third of her class to deploy, following in the wake of HMS FORTH and HMS MEDWAY which are currently deployed to the Falkland Islands and the Caribbean respectively. TRENT, along with FORTH and MEDWAY, has an improved design on the three Batch 1 OPV, which includes a flight deck, increased speed and endurance, and space for up to 50 embarked troops. This allows her to be deployed in a variety of her roles over the course of her deployment, such as maritime security, humanitarian relief or defence engagement to achieve any required mission.

Pic by David Sanchez