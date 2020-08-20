HM Customs Seize 3,000 Cartons of Cigarettes
HM Customs Enforcement unit have seized one vehicle with 3,000 cartons of cigarettes.
The incident took place on Tuesday night whilst the enforcement unit was carrying out a regular patrol along the Eastern Side. At approximately 01:00, officers spotted at a distance a vehicle driving at speed into Eastern Beach. The HM Customs patrol car proceeded into the location and upon arrival the suspect vehicle was abandoned with the doors wide open.
A search of the area and a Gibraltar registered vehicle revealed 3,000 cartons of cigarettes of various brands. Vehicle and cigarettes seized. Investigations continue.