HM Customs Seize 3,000 Cartons of Cigarettes

Written by YGTV Team on 20 August 2020 .

HM Customs Enforcement unit have seized one vehicle with 3,000 cartons of cigarettes.

The incident took place on Tuesday night whilst the enforcement unit was carrying out a regular patrol along the Eastern Side. At approximately 01:00, officers spotted at a distance a vehicle driving at speed into Eastern Beach. The HM Customs patrol car proceeded into the location and upon arrival the suspect vehicle was abandoned with the doors wide open.

A search of the area and a Gibraltar registered vehicle revealed 3,000 cartons of cigarettes of various brands. Vehicle and cigarettes seized. Investigations continue.