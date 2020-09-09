SVA Crew “Very Apologetic” After Coming Close To Marina

Written by YGTV Team on 09 September 2020 .

The crew of a Servicio de Vigilancia Aduanera (SVA) launch were reportedly “very apologetic” for coming close to the Watergardens and marina area earlier this afternoon at the end of a chase at sea.

A Government spokesperson said: “At approximately 14:40 the Servicio de Vigilancia Aduanera (SVA) launch chased a locally registered phantom speedboat with two local males into the Water Gardens area. Customs officers immediately attended and detained the vessel and its occupants.

“Regarding the entry of the SVA into BGTW, a HM Customs vessel was deployed to liaise with the SVA crew. On arrival, the SVA crew were very apologetic for coming so close to the marina and advised that they had spotted the local launch in the area of the refinery and, after a request to stop was ignored, they were chased into BGTW.

“HM GOG is liaising with the Convent and the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office on this issue.”