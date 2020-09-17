HMS Argyll Arrives In Gibraltar

Written by YGTV Team on 17 September 2020 .

HMS Argyll arrived in Gibraltar this morning for a routine logistics visit.

A statement from the MOD follows below:

The Type 23 Frigate, the longest-serving Type 23 Frigate in the Royal Navy, has been deployed in the Gulf for almost 6 months, working alongside her sister ship HMS MONTROSE in the region to reassure merchant shipping in potentially dangerous waters. In addition, ARGYLL has conducted combined exercises with the Saudi, Pakistani and Japanese Navies.

Following her visit to the Naval Base, HMS ARGYLL will return to her home port in Plymouth





