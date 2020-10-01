BFG Medical Personnel Receive Training From Brighton And Sussex University Hospitals Trust

Written by YGTV Team on .

Two senior practitioners from Brighton and Sussex University Hospitals Trust recently provided essential training to British Forces Gibraltar medical personnel.  

A statement from British Forces Gibraltar follows below:

In the second week of September leading resuscitation training staff from Royal Sussex  County Hospital visited Princess Royal Medical Centre (PRMC) Gibraltar in order to deliver  Immediate Life Support and Paediatric Immediate Life Support training to medical staff. 

The courses are an annual requirement for medics, nurses and doctors which include  training on essential life saving techniques and equipment proven to significantly improve a  casualty’s chance of survival in an emergency. The training team, voluntarily provided by  the Brighton and Sussex University Hospitals Trust, routinely support British Forces Gibraltar  with this annual commitment.  

This year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, additional considerations required a  supplementary level of planning which was carried out by Mr Alan Street and Mr David  Bowen, the two visiting practitioners. This enabled the course to be delivered safely and  appropriately in a COVID-19 environment. 

The PRMC’s Principle Medical Officer Surgeon Commander Wood said: “All military medical  personnel are obliged to maintain a high degree of clinical preparedness for acute and  severe illness. Regular instruction and assessment form a key part of ensuring our skills are  in line with current best practice. The fact that this team, from a highly regarded NHS Trust,  has managed to come out here, to provide us with the training in our own building is  enormously beneficial as it allows us to ‘train as we fight’ - in the same rooms, with the same  colleagues and with the same equipment.” 

He added: “One of the nuances of the PRMC is the large number of children that we provide  care for - around about 25% of the BFGib population. We are particularly grateful for the  expert paediatric emergency care training that we received. Of course, every clinical skill we  learn and revise within the medical centre is a skill that we can take forward with us when we  deploy on operations in the future.” 


share with Whatsapp