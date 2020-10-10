HMS Enterprise Arrives Tomorrow

Written by YGTV Team on 10 October 2020 .

HMS Enterprise will arrive in HMNB Gibraltar tomorrow Sunday 11 October for a brief, programmed visit. Gibraltarian Commanding Officer, Cecil Ladislaus, will be on board.

The multi-role hydrographic survey ship, one of two vessels built by Appledore Shipbuilders in Devon in 2002, is on her way home, following successful deployments in the Mediterranean.

Deployed recently to Beirut following the port explosion on 4 August, Enterprise worked alongside the Lebanese Navy Hydrographic Service to conduct a survey of the approaches to the port.

Enterprise has also been working with Cypriot partners for a search and rescue exercise in the Mediterranean where she joined the Joint Rescue and Coordination Centre, the Republic of Cyprus Police Aviation Unit and 84 Squadron, from RAF Akrotiri, for the annual training.

With a complement of around 50 crew members, each equally as adaptable and multi- tasking as the Enterprise herself, her role ranges from oceanographic and hydrographic surveys and examining and mapping the seafloor to providing critical assistance to Mine Counter-Measure Vessels.

Pic: Enterprise in August 2019, pic by David Sanchez