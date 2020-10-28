Chief Minister Speaks To President Of The Junta De Andalucia

The Government has said the Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, spoke today to the President of the Junta de Andalucia, Snr Juan Ma Moreno Bonilla. The conversation related to the consideration being given by Andalucia to further restrictions to be imposed in the region in respect of the control of Covid 19 in Spain.

The Chief Minister said: "I had a long, positive and cordial conversation with the President of the Junta today. The control of the Covid 19 infection is a common endeavour that we all share. I was able to share with him the measures we have announced yesterday and which will come into effect onFriday. ThePresidentsharedwithmethetenorofthemeasuresheexpectedtobeannouncing later today. We discussed the frontier crossing and I received assurances about essential traffic and workers being able to continue to enter and exit Andalucia as I confirmed also our random testing facility for cross frontier workers. We will no doubt continue in close contact as the situation develops and as we hope to see all jurisdictions get the numbers of persons infected brought under control."