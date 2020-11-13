RGP New Recruits Experience Effects Of Captor Incapacitant Spray

Written by YGTV Team on 13 November 2020 .

As part of their training, the RGP new recruits have today experienced the effect of the Captor incapacitant spray.

A statement from the RGP follows below:

The latest group of RGP recruits have just endured probably the least pleasant session of their entire training course. On Friday afternoon, each of them experienced the effects of the Captor incapacitant spray.

The Captor spray is used by the RGP, and by most police forces in UK, as a non-lethal, temporary defensive weapon for use against someone who, for instance, may be using violence to resist arrest or who otherwise could not be restrained.

When necessary, a police officer would squirt the spray into the aggressor’s eyes causing an immediate loss of vision, short-term pain and extreme discomfort – all of which last for about 20 – 30 minutes. The spray does not affect the person’s breathing and it is non

flammable.

There are several reasons why the recruits need to experience for themselves the incapacitation caused by the Captor spray. It is important that they always understand the results of their actions and it is equally important that they know how to give the necessary aftercare to someone who has been sprayed.

Whilst all the recruits understood the reasons for their Friday afternoon experience, they were all extremely glad when it was all over!



