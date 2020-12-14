Kusuma Trust Gibraltar Announces Excellence Prize And Professional Development Award Winners

Written by YGTV Team on 14 December 2020 .

The Kusuma Trust has announced their 2020 Excellence Prize and Professional Development Award winners.

A statement from Kusuma Trust follows below:

Excellence Prize

The Kusuma Excellence Prize is a one-off grant of £3,000 and is awarded annually to students who perform exceptionally well at A-level or undergraduate level, obtain a place at a leading university and are involved in voluntary work within the community.

The prize is an incentive for high achieving students to pursue their chosen subject and have the best possible opportunities to study at the best universities.

This year, due to the exceptional standard of applications, we are delighted to announce that an unprecedented eight Excellence Prizes have been awarded to local students in recognition of their academic achievements and their contribution to the community.

Daniel Jess studying MSCi Theoretical Physics at University College London.

Katerina Zagurova studying BA History at the University of Oxford.

Natalie Yeo studying BEng Civil Engineering at the University of Bath.

Sophie Macdonald studying BA English at the University of Cambridge.

Jeremy Victor studying BMBS Medicine at the University of Plymouth.

Theresa Payas studing BSc Mathematics at the University of Lancaster.

Zacariah Parkin studying BSc Physics at the University of Durham.

Annalee Wellend studying for a Doctorate in Educational and Child Psychology at University College London.

After what has been a difficult and challenging year, we would like to congratulate all those who reached the high standard required to apply, and in particular those who were awarded a Kusuma Trust Excellence Prize.

Dr Soma Pujari, executive trustee and co-founder of Kusuma Trust Gibraltar commented: “Excellence award interviews are one of the highlights for me in the trusts Calendar. it is an absolute pleasure to meet these bright young students striving to make their mark and contribute to the community of Gibraltar. I want to congratulate them for their well-deserved success.”

Professional Development Grant

Every year the Kusuma Trust Professional Development Award enables individuals working in Gibraltar to undertake professional development courses that will provide a benefit to the local community. This year nine awards will enable local

Despite the challenges presented by Covid19, we received some excellent applications from individuals determined to continue their professional development online and remotely where necessary. In total we will have awarded nine Professional Development Awards, including six individuals who wish to enhance their skills through the following courses:

Post Graduate Diploma in Counselling

MSc Advanced Clinical Practice in Physiotherapy

Mindfulness Based Stress Reduction teacher training course

Sensory Integration Practicioner training

CPCAB Level 3 Counselling

Interpersonal Mediation Practicioners Certificate

In addition, we will be supporting one representative from Clubhouse Gibraltar and two from the Citizens Advice Bureau will complete the following training with the aim of improving the services to the community:

Mental Health First Aid Instructor - Adult & Youth

Interpersonal Mediation Practicioners Certificate

Our Professional Development Awards provide financial support where there is no funding available from the Government or employers. Recipients of the funding must be working in areas that directly benefit those living and working in Gibraltar. We would like to congratulate all the recipients and wish them all the best in their training and development.

For more information about Kusuma Trust Gibraltar and our work in the local community, including how to apply for the 2021 Excellence Prize and Professional Development Awards, please visit our website www.kusumatrust.gi and follow us on social media.