Royal Mail Deliveries To Gibraltar Suspended

Written by YGTV Team on 22 December 2020 .

The Royal Mail is suspending all Postal services to Gibraltar, the rest of Europe and international destinations with immediate effect.

All Gibraltar's mail for international destinations (except UK and Spain) is delivered through our UK mail partners. Therefore, no items for these destinations will be accepted until the service is resumed by Royal Mail.

Today, the Royal Gibraltar Post Office will receive a truck with parcels and letters from the UK. The Government says that Postal Workers and HM Custom Officers will be working very hard to have all this mail cleared, sorted and delivered before the 24th December. At present there are no local backlogs or delays and all parcels/letters that have arrived in Gibraltar have been processed accordingly.

All mail and postal services within Gibraltar, to the UK and to Spain are unaffected by these disruptions.

The Government says it is “unclear” how long this disruption will remain in place but it will keep customers informed of any developments.

If you are waiting for a parcel, you can register free of charge on www.epost.egov.gi