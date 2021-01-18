Breast Cancer Services Continue Despite COVID-19

Written by YGTV Team on 18 January 2021 .

The Government says Breast Cancer services are still functioning, and are still seeing and treating patients.

A statement from the Government follows below:

The COVID-19 pandemic is a worrying time. But the GHA is also aware that worldwide there are many patients that are coming to harm from delayed treatments for non-COVID related conditions. Cancer patients are just one example. Breast Cancer services are still functioning, and are still seeing and treating patients.

The GHA understands that with the current COVID-19 crisis it may be more difficult than normal to get in touch with your GP. Therefore, for the time being until the lockdown is lifted if you have anyofthebelowbreast concernsplease call0035020007248or email on This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. and leave a message with your name, telephone number and a brief summary of your concern and a member of the breast team will get back to you as soon as possible.

The vast majority of the lumps and breast concerns the breast team see turn out not to be cancer. Unfortunately for a small group of patients the lump/symptom will turn out to be a cancer and the sooner treatment starts, the better the chances of treating it successfully will be.

Therefore, both women and men are encouraged to self-examine themselves and please contact the breast team if you notice:

a new lump or swelling in the breast

a change to the skin of the breast, such as puckering or dimpling

a new change to the nipple, for example it has become pulled in (inverted), or a rash or crusting around the nipple

a blood/brown colored nipple discharge

How to check your breasts

Checking your breasts only takes a few minutes. There's no special technique and you don’t need training to check your breasts. Ideally you should check your breast once a month, preferably the week after your period (if you have these regularly, or at any time if you do not have periods ie you are post-menopausal).

Check the whole breast area, including your upper chest and armpits.

Do this regularly to check for changes.

It’s as simple as TLC: Touch Look Check

Touch your breasts: can you feel anything unusual?

• Look for changes: does anything look different?

• Check any changes with your doctor

Stay safe, we are here for you.





