Shell Awarded LNG Bunker Licence

Written by YGTV Team on 26 January 2021 .

Following on from its original announcement in 2019, the Government has confirmed that Shell has successfully completed its application formalities and the grant of a port operator licence has been approved.

A statement from the Government follows below:

Following on from its original announcement in 2019 that it would be applying for an LNG bunkering licence, HM Government of Gibraltar is pleased to confirm that Shell has successfully completed its application formalities and the grant of a port operator licence has been approved.

Minister for the Port, the Hon Vijay Daryanani said: “I am pleased to see that Shell has been successful in its application and welcome the trust and confidence that Shell continues to place in Gibraltar with the completion of its application.

“The Gibraltar Port Authority now looks forward to working with Shell to further develop the range of bunkering service as the Port of Gibraltar to include LNG bunkering. This is in line with the aspiration to keep Gibraltar on the leading edge of developments in the bunkering industry and to reinforce our position as a bunkering hub”.

Chief Minister, the Hon Fabian Picardo QC MP, welcomed this news and said: “I am delighted that a prestigious entity such as Shell should be operating from Gibraltar Port. Including LNG bunkering as one of the services on offer at our port demonstrates our forward thinking approach to developing the maritime industry, as well as ensuring that Gibraltar is part of the transition to cleaner fuels and reduced environmental impact”.





