Two charged After £30,000 Cannabis Seizure

Two local men are due to appear in court this morning in relation to a £30,000  cannabis resin seizure in Gibraltar. 

A statement from the RGP follows below:

Jamie FA, 22, of Mons Calpe Mews and Jean Pierre CHELLARAM HATHIRAMANI  LADRON DE GUEVARA, 22, of the Anchorage, were both charged with number of  drug related offences at New Mole House last night. 

The charges follow an incident on the 16th April 2020, when RGP Response Team  officers challenged a number of individuals seen arriving at Western Beach in a  pleasure craft and handing over a bag that was later found to contain 5 slabs of  cannabis resin weighing approximately 5kg.  

The individual receiving the drugs at Western Beach then fled the scene on a  motorcycle and was pursued by officers across Gibraltar. 

The individual in question and others were then arrested shortly afterwards in the  South District.  

The drugs were recovered from within a locally registered motorcar that was  impounded, whilst the motorcycle pursued by officers was also found and seized.  

A Drug Squad investigation saw other individuals arrested, search warrants  executed and the forensic analysis of various mobile phones and drugs seized. 

After surrendering to their bail yesterday (02/02/21), the two men were charged as  follows: 

 

Jamie FA was charged with: 

∙ Possession of a Controlled Class B Drug, namely Cannabis Resin  ∙ Possession of a Controlled Class B Drug with Intent to Supply, namely  Cannabis Resin  

∙ Importing a Controlled Class B Drug, namely Cannabis Resin  

∙ Leaving Place of Residence without a Valid Purpose (COVID).

 

Jean Pierre CHELLARAM HATHIRAMANI LADRON DE GUEVARA, was charged  with: 

∙ Possession of a Controlled Class B Drug, namely Cannabis Resin ∙ Possession of a Controlled Class B Drug with Intent to Supply, namely  Cannabis Resin 

∙ Importing a Controlled Class B Drug, namely Cannabis Resin ∙ Dangerous Driving 

∙ Obstructing Police 

∙ Failing to Stop 

∙ Leaving Place of Residence without a Valid Purpose (COVID). 

 

Both defendants are due to appear before the Magistrates’ Court this morning  (03/02/2021).



