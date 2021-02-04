Ellul & Co. Welcomes Lorraine Armstrong As New Partner And Head Of Family Law Department

ADVERTORIAL

Ellul & Co. is delighted and proud to welcome Lorraine Armstrong as a new partner of the firm and head of our family law department. Lorraine has a breadth of experience, having qualified as a lawyer in 2003 and commenced working in Gibraltar in 2008 when she joined Janis Evans Solicitors and quickly became recognised as one of Gibraltar’s leading family lawyers.

The firm’s established family law department already enjoys an excellent reputation and the addition of Lorraine’s knowledge and expertise undoubtedly positions Ellul & Co as Gibraltar’s leading family law specialists.

Ellul & Co was founded in 1973 by its senior partner Eric Ellul, Gibraltar’s original, experienced and most prominent family lawyer. Eric has said of Lorraine joining the firm:

“Lorraine is known for her excellent advocacy which is tempered with intelligence and a generous sprinkling of empathy and down to earth pragmatism. She is very popular with clients and is, deservedly, well-respected by the local Bar. Coupled with Janieve Hawkins, our dynamic and talented lawyer, they will make an excellent team.”

Ellul & Co. is an expanding law firm with six lawyers and three notaries in its various departments offering a wide range of legal services. It also has an associated company management firm which supports international and local businesses alike. To learn more about the firm and the services it offers, please visit: www.ellul.gi.

Lorraine Armstrong joined Ellul & Co in January 2021 as head of the firm’s family department. She qualified as a solicitor in the UK in 2003 where she specialised in family and matrimonial law. Lorraine moved to Gibraltar in 2008 when she joined Janis Evans Solicitors and became an integral part of its family and matrimonial team.

Lorraine deals with all aspects of family and matrimonial law. She has an excellent reputation as a leading lawyer in this area and regularly appears before the Supreme Court of Gibraltar. She has extensive experience in divorce proceedings, financial relief proceedings following divorce including high net worth cases and separation. She also specialises in private and public law proceedings relating to children; contact, residence and maintenance, care proceedings and adoption. Lorraine has also been involved in numerous cross-jurisdictional matters and sits on various working groups in respect of issues concerning children.

Lorraine was instructed by the Government of Gibraltar in 2019 to draft the ground-breaking changes to the Matrimonial Causes Act which has permitted “no fault” divorce in Gibraltar.

She is known for her pragmatism, professionalism and open and friendly approach to clients and colleagues alike.

Lorraine received her LLB (Hons) from Queen’s University Belfast in 2001.