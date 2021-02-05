Government Congratulates Archbishop-elect Mark Miles – Nuncio to Benin

Written by YGTV Team on 05 February 2021 .

In Parliament today the Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, said:

“Mr Speaker may I start today on a happy note.

“This community will have received with joy the communication from the Holy See, that Monsignor Mark Miles has today been appointed APOSTOLIC NUNCIO by His Holiness the Pope to the Republic of Benin in West Africa.

“His appointment as NUNCIO comes also with his elevation to the rank of Archbishop.

“I have written to Monsignor Miles to convey the congratulations of Her Majesty’s Government of Gibraltar and the People of Gibraltar to him on these appointments.

“Mr Speaker the House will recall that Monsignor Miles is already the Permanent Observer of the Holy See to the Organisation of American States.

“He has held this post since September 2019.

“I have no doubt that all members of the House will share the community’s best wishes to the man we all affectionately know as Father Miles.

“No doubt, Monsignor Archbishop-elect Miles, will be much at home in Benin given it is, like Gibraltar, considered to be small in the context of Africa. It is only 115,000 square kilometres and just 12 million people! No doubt Mr Speaker, the whole house will want to wish Monsignor Archbishop-elect Miles well in these new duties entrusted to him by the Holy Father.

“It would appear he is the first Gibraltarian to be appointed Archbishop and we very much hope to that if possible, Gibraltar can host the ceremony for his elevation.

“If it is possible, the Government will of course assist in any way that we can to make that ceremony a happy reality for all Gibraltarians to share in.

“Whilst Monsignor Miles, is apparently, as I cannot confirm it with historical accuracy, the first Gibraltarian to be appointed an Archbishop, he is, I believe, only the second Gibraltarian to be appointed an Ambassador.

“The first, of course, was that other remarkable Gibraltarian Solomon Seruya who was Israeli Ambassador to the Philippines.

“I believe the whole house will want to join me in extending congratulations Monsignor Mark Miles.”