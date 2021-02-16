SYNERGISE App Receives Funding From Kusuma Trust

16 February 2021

SYNERGISE, a new App aimed at young people aged 15 to 30 with Special Educational Needs, Social, Emotional and Mental Health, behavioral difficulties and health issues, has received funding From the Kusuma Trust.

A statement follow below:

SYNERGISE is designed to encourage and support young people to perform as independently as possible as they gain valuable life experience in work placements and community participation. The app assists with recording work experience and allows the user to securely message their key contacts, as well as providing travel information, emergency numbers and memory games. Empowering those with disabilities is critical and the Synergise website and now APP will be developed with the aim to be a contributory factor in the promotion and development of the competences needed for work and life.

Co-creator of the SYNERGISE App Nicola Torres Byrne is a Supported Internship and Employment Coordinator in the Department of Education. She stated: “Digital technology has taken the world by storm. The development of assistive devices and technology has been the launchpad that persons with disabilities needed to successfully maintain and improve with their daily functioning and independence. Without the collaboration Denise Matthews, Valli Fragoso, Kusuma and Gibraltar Disability Society this wonderful project could not have taken flight...Synergise for a world with zero barriers.

Cobovec, a local software development startup led by Valli Fragoso, had taken on the creation of the website pro bono. Upon news of funding for developing the App she added “I’m humbled to be involved in the development of the SYNERGISE App for young minds. Being a teenager and trying to stand out in the real world, from under the protection of a parent, is a challenge in itself. Being able to support the young adults by bringing them a step closer to easy reach teachers and open up alternate communication methods is very positive and a great idea from the founder of SYNERGISE, Nicole Torres Byrne. I’m really pleased and grateful that we have the support of Kusuma Trust and The Disability Society. This App will be a great benefit not only for those under Nicole's care, but also for any parent who'd like to seek help in the future.”

The grant will not only make this project a reality it will also help in creating equal opportunities, greater independence for local youngsters. It also supports a female led, local startup in creating a sustainable solution for young people in Gibraltar.

