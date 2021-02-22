Government confirms one death from COVID-19

Written by YGTV Team on 22 February 2021 .

The Government says it deeply regrets to confirm the death of a resident of Elderly Residential Services from COVID-19. The total number of deaths related to COVID-19 in Gibraltar is now 91.

The deceased was a woman aged 95-100 years old, who also had underlying health conditions. She died yesterday of a lower respiratory tract infection arising from COVID-19. This will be recorded in today’s statistics as a death from COVID-19.

The Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, said: ‘Tragically, this horrible virus continues to take the lives of our most valued generation of Gibraltarians. My thoughts are always with all those who have lost a loved one.

‘The message to all in our community is clear. Now is not the time to become complacent. As more of us are vaccinated we will be able to enjoy loosened restrictions if we are able to keep case numbers down. Please, do all you can to keep COVID-19 at bay. Wear a mask where you need to, wash your hands as often as possible and call 111 as soon as you notice any symptoms. That is how we will restore normality.’