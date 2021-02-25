Government saddened to confirm death from COVID-19

The Government says it is deeply saddened to confirm the loss of a resident of Gibraltar to COVID-19. The total number of deaths related to COVID-19 in Gibraltar is now 92.

The deceased was a man aged 65-70 years old, who also had underlying health conditions. He died yesterday of multi-organ failure and septicaemia, arising from COVID-19. This will be recorded in today’s statistics as a death from COVID-19.

The Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, said: ‘I’m deeply saddened to confirm the loss of another member of our community to this awful virus and my condolences go out to his family and friends.

‘Gibraltar now has a clear plan to return to the lifestyles that we enjoyed over a year ago. It is up to all of us to stick to that keep it on track. More vaccines arrived yesterday and I am heartened by the hope that they offer. We must continue to be as vigilant as ever. Wash your hands, wear a mask where you have to and call 111 as soon as you notice symptoms. Together, we can keep this horrible virus at bay.’