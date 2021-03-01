Reopening Of OFT Counters

Written by YGTV Team on 01 March 2021 .

The Ministry for Business has announced the reopening of counters as from Wednesday 3rd March 2021 at the Office of Fair Trading at Suite 975, Europort.

Opening hours will be from 8:30am to 3:00pm.

A statement from the Ministry for Business follows below:

The counters have been closed during the recent COVID-19 lockdown and the Ministry hopes that the reopening will be bring back some normality to businesses and our aspiring entrepreneurs.

The Minister for Business, the Hon Vijay Daryanani MP, said “Businesses have been through extremely difficulttimes during theCovid lockdown. I hope the reopening of counters will make life easier for our entrepreneurs and will expedite applications. I want to stress that I am always available to assist on any business matters, including licensing, as I think that the creation of new small businesses is essential to our economic development”.





