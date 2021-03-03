Promotion For GDP Officer

Written by YGTV Team on 03 March 2021 .

The Gibraltar Defense Police has promoted Nik Baitson to Inspector.

A statement from the MOD follows below:

A recent promotion process resulted in success for one Gibraltar Defence Police (GDP) officer when he achieved the rank of Inspector. Following his promotion, Inspector Nik Baitson took up his new duties at GDP HQ earlier this week

Joining the GDP in 2009 Inspector Baitson was promoted to Sergeant in 2016. During his 12 years with the GDP, Nik has worked within the Force’s Marine Section as well as serving as a Firearms Officer.

A Covid-compliant presentation took place on Monday 1 March. GDP Chief of Police, Rob Allen and HQBF Chief of Staff, Colonel Rob Lindsay were joined by other members of the GDP in congratulating Insp Baitson on his promotion.



