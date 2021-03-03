Promotion For GDP Officer

The Gibraltar Defense Police has promoted Nik Baitson to Inspector.

A statement from the MOD follows below:

A recent promotion process resulted in success for one Gibraltar Defence Police (GDP) officer when he achieved the rank of Inspector. Following his promotion, Inspector Nik Baitson took up his new  duties at GDP HQ earlier this week 

Joining the GDP in 2009 Inspector Baitson was promoted to Sergeant in 2016. During his 12 years  with the GDP, Nik has worked within the Force’s Marine Section as well as serving as a Firearms  Officer.  

A Covid-compliant presentation took place on Monday 1 March. GDP Chief of Police, Rob Allen and  HQBF Chief of Staff, Colonel Rob Lindsay were joined by other members of the GDP in congratulating  Insp Baitson on his promotion. 


