British Forces Gibraltar Recognises International Women’s Day

Written by YGTV Team on 08 March 2021 .

On International Women’s Day 2021, Rob Allen, Chief of Police, invited colleagues from the Gibraltar Defence Police and HQ British Forces to show that they #ChooseToChallenge gender inequality.

A statement concluded: “We are proud of our inclusive organisation and are happy to take the opportunity to celebrate women’s achievements within the organisation and highlight that it is everyone’s responsibility to challenge inequality.”