Change To Returning Student Self-Isolation Requirements

Written by YGTV Team on 12 March 2021 .

The Government says following the Strategic Coordinating Group meeting held on Tuesday 9th March, a decision has been taken to allow the Civil Contingencies Emergency (Coronavirus) (Returning Scholarship Holders) (No.5) Regulations 2021 to cease to have effect as from Sunday 13th March 2021. These regulations required students to self-isolate for 5 days upon arrival.

A statement from the Government follows below:

The decision has been made in consultation with the Director of Public Health.

The main factor leading to the decision is that the current UK national lockdown has restricted social interaction amongst University students. Additionally, a significant number of scholarship holders have already been vaccinated and the remainder will have the opportunity to receive the vaccine immediately upon their return to Gibraltar.

Existing restrictions for those travelling to Gibraltar can be found in the Technical Notice: COVID 19 - testing and self-isolation requirements for entry into Gibraltar https://www.gibraltar.gov.gi/press-releases/technical-notice-covid-19-testing-and-self isolation-requirements-for-entry-into-gibraltar-6760

The Technical Notice covers:

- Entry requirements

- Passenger locator form

- Arrivals by air from the UK

- Arrivals from Relevant Area in the 14-day period preceding entry into Gibraltar

- Arrivals from a Country, Territory or Area listed in the Schedule (High Risk Area) in the 14- day period preceding entry into Gibraltar

- Instructions applicable to Seafarers

- Civil Contingencies Emergency (Coronavirus) Regulations.





