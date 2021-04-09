ERG Congratulates Government

Written by YGTV Team on 09 April 2021 .

The Equality Rights Group has congratulated the Government following the announcement by the Chief Minister yesterday that restrictions on freedom of assembly are to be lifted.

A statement from the ERG follows below:

"Government has done the right thing in listening to the community's concerns. While managing a pandemic is an extraordinarily difficult but necessary task, some aspects had gone askew.

"ERG, OYE, and Freedom Gibraltar have all contributed to the voice of Civil Society being heard. The health of us all in Gibraltar is a top priority. Health both as a democratic society and, importantly, in our physical well-being.

'ERG extends its gratitude to the Government, the GSD opposition, the media, and all citizens who helped to steer us in the better direction.'