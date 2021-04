Convent Marks Death Of Prince Phillip

The Convent has issued a brief statement following the death of Prince Phillip:

Buckingham Palace has today announced the death of His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Her Majesty The Queen and The Royal Family.