Christopher Field To Adjudicate GIBFYM

Written by YGTV Team on 12 April 2021 .

GAMPA have announced Christopher Field as this year’s adjudicator for the Gibraltar Festival of Young Musicians.

A statement from GAMPA, organisers of the Gibraltar Festival of Young Musicians, follows below:

The Gibraltar Festival of Young Musicians organized by GAMPA, now in it’s 16th year, will be held as from Monday 19th April to Friday 23rd April at the John Mackintosh Hall. The festival will see entrants from as young as 5 years old to 18 years old competing in different categories. The categories include solo instrumental and vocal performances, duets and ensembles. The finalist of each category will go through to performing and competing in the Gala on Friday at 7pm.

GAMPA is pleased to welcome from the British and International Federation of Festivals, this year’s adjudicator, Mr. Christopher Field MA, ARAM, LRAM, ARCM.

Christopher is currently the conductor for the City of London Chamber Choir; an ABRSM diploma examiner and frequently performs with the Plaegan Piano Quartet in performances of Schubert’s “Trout Quintet”.

He was a choral scholar at Trinity College, Cambridge, before continuing his musical studies at the Royal Academy of Music and then in Switzerland under the tutelage of Federick Husler.

Christopher brings over forty years experience in education as school master at Dulwich College where he also worked as a concert baritone, choral conductor, singing and double bass teacher and composer. His works have appeared in the ABRSM and other several examination syllabuses and “A Garland of Song” a collection of ten songs for the developing voice was published by Recital Music in 2016. He was appointed an Associate of the Royal Academy of Music in 1993.

Mr. Fields will award trophies and bursaries at the Gala night on Friday 23rd April. The Gala Night will see the finalists competing for the Young Musician of the Year award and Best International Musician amongst many other prizes.





