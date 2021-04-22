Heritage Trust Annual Painting competition

Written by YGTV Team on 22 April 2021 .

The Gibraltar Heritage Trust will be holding its annual open-air painting/sketching competition on Saturday 8th May. The theme this year is “Europa Flats” in the area of Europa Point. This year’s competition will be the 32nd anniversary of the event which has seen participation over the years from a wide range of Gibraltar’s artists – amateurs to professional. Despite the ongoing pandemic of 2020, the Trust says they have continued this event and are delighted to be restoring and hosting an in-person competition this year where they hope to see as high a turnout of participants as we saw last year.

Registration of participants will take place on site, on the day as from 9.00am until 12:30pm. Pre-registration and Rules of the competition will also be made available on our website.

Painting/sketching must take place between 9:00am and 5pm. Any type of traditional artistic media will be accepted. Participants must supply their own art materials. Entries should not be larger than 76cm x 60cm.

On completion, participants will be required to hand in their entries to a representative of the Gibraltar Heritage Trust at the Trust Office at 13 John Mackintosh Square. All entries must be handed in by the deadline of 5:00pm.

The competition is divided into four groups: -

Adults (aged 17 and over), Juniors (aged 11 to 16), Children (aged 7-10), Infants (aged 6 and under)

Prizes will be as follows: -