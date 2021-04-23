Mayor visits Gibraltar College of Further Education

Written by YGTV Team on 23 April 2021 .

His Worship the Mayor, Mr John Gonçalves, recently visited the Gibraltar College of Further Education.

His Worship was shown around the facility by College Principal Michelle Soiza, including many of the different classrooms and the unique vegetable garden created by some of the students.

During the visit, His Worship had the opportunity to speak to the students and hear of their aspirations, ambitions, and concerns. Mayor Gonçalves, who says he has the interests of Gibraltar’s youth very much at heart, was very impressed with their ambition and dedication to study, as well as the hard work and commitment of all College staff.