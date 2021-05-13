Mental Health Awareness Week at the RGP

Written by YGTV Team on 13 May 2021 .

A number of events were held to mark Mental Health Awareness Week (10-16 May) at the Royal Gibraltar Police this week.

Organised by the RGP’s Wellbeing Champions – a team of specially trained officers and civilian staff who support those with mental health issues – the events aimed to raise awareness and challenge the stigma of mental health in the force

Both officers and civilians were encouraged to take part in the events, which included meditation, workshops and lectures.

One of the events was run by civilian staff member Kaylan Gonzalez, who held a workshop on ‘Mindfulness’ for the Wellbeing Champions on Wednesday.

Then on Thursday, PC Sharon Berini, who is a qualified neurolinguistics programming practitioner, organised a training day for the Wellbeing Champions, with a number of guest speakers, including the HM Government of Gibraltar’s Senior Wellbeing Officers and the GHA’s Mental Health Team.

There was also a session aimed at reminding everyone of the ways in which a colleague could be referred for specialist help.

DCI Tom Tunbridge, who heads the Wellbeing Champions, said: “Now more than ever, mental health is an issue that we need to be on top of in the RGP. With these events we are taking proactive steps to look after the wellbeing of our fellow officers and staff. We’ve had some great speakers and we hope that all of these events will help our colleagues in some way.

“I’m grateful to PC Sharon Berini today and for the support of the Wellbeing Matters Committee.”

As this year’s Mental Health Awareness Week focusses on the benefits of connecting with nature, the Wellbeing Champions are now aiming to transform a disused area of New Mole House into a “green oasis” where staff can enjoy their refreshment breaks.

A spokesman for the RGP, who are partnered with, and fundraise for GibSams, added that anyone who is struggling with their mental health can contact the local charity on 116 123. All calls are free and confidential. For more information visit www.gibsams.gi