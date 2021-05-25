Investiture Of New Mayor

The investiture of Mr Christian Santos GMD as Gibraltar’s 19th Mayor and of Ms Carmen Gomez as Deputy Mayor will take place on Tuesday 1st June 2021 at a special ceremony in the Mayor’s Parlour, City Hall. 

A statement from the Government follows below:

Mr Santos, who will replace Mr John Gonçalves MBE GMD, is enthusiastically looking  forward to the challenge that this appointment represents and about which he is truly  honoured. The Mayor designate remarked: “I am excited to begin this new journey and will  do my utmost to represent our community to the best of my ability.” 

Mr Santos is already making plans for his two-year tenure and aspires that every citizen, from  whatever background and walk of life, will feel truly welcomed and warmly received at the  Mayor’s Parlour. 



