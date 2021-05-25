Investiture Of New Mayor

Written by YGTV Team on 25 May 2021 .

The investiture of Mr Christian Santos GMD as Gibraltar’s 19th Mayor and of Ms Carmen Gomez as Deputy Mayor will take place on Tuesday 1st June 2021 at a special ceremony in the Mayor’s Parlour, City Hall.

A statement from the Government follows below:

Mr Santos, who will replace Mr John Gonçalves MBE GMD, is enthusiastically looking forward to the challenge that this appointment represents and about which he is truly honoured. The Mayor designate remarked: “I am excited to begin this new journey and will do my utmost to represent our community to the best of my ability.”

Mr Santos is already making plans for his two-year tenure and aspires that every citizen, from whatever background and walk of life, will feel truly welcomed and warmly received at the Mayor’s Parlour.





