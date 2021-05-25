Investiture Of New Mayor
The investiture of Mr Christian Santos GMD as Gibraltar’s 19th Mayor and of Ms Carmen Gomez as Deputy Mayor will take place on Tuesday 1st June 2021 at a special ceremony in the Mayor’s Parlour, City Hall.
A statement from the Government follows below:
Mr Santos, who will replace Mr John Gonçalves MBE GMD, is enthusiastically looking forward to the challenge that this appointment represents and about which he is truly honoured. The Mayor designate remarked: “I am excited to begin this new journey and will do my utmost to represent our community to the best of my ability.”
Mr Santos is already making plans for his two-year tenure and aspires that every citizen, from whatever background and walk of life, will feel truly welcomed and warmly received at the Mayor’s Parlour.