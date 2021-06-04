Minister Cortes Takes Part In Virtual Environment Overseas Territories Meeting

Written by YGTV Team on 04 June 2021 .

Environment Minister John Cortes took part earlier this week in a virtual meeting hosted by Lord Ahmad of Wimbledon, the FCDO Minister responsible for the Overseas Territories (OTs).

A statement from the Government follows below:

The meeting, attended by Premiers or Environment Ministers from all the inhabited OTs, was an opportunity to discuss the forthcoming UN ClimateChangeConference (COP26), due to be held in Glasgow in November.

The OTs’ representation at COP 26, together with the different Territories’ action on Climate Change were discussed.





