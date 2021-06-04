Disability Society Outraged By Government's Recent Statement

The Disability Society says it is “outraged” by the Government’s recent comments insinuating that they were “consulted in the decision to replace workers with fixed term contracts”. 

A statement from the Disability Society follows below:

The Disability Society is outraged that the Government of Gibraltar has dragged its  name into what is ultimately a political spat. To insinuate that the Society was  consulted in the decision to replace workers with fixed term contracts is nothing but  misleading propaganda. The Society was informed by parents who were affected by  the decision to replace said workers not by the Government themselves. Despite  meeting with the Care Agency and several long discussions with Unite the Union we  were ultimately informed by both parties that nothing could be done to alter the  decision to proceed with the non-renewal of the contracts. The issue of continuity of  care and the wellbeing of our members was foremost in all our discussions. The Society has for over 50 years worked closely with any Government regardless of  which party. Our priority has always been our members and their families. We would  never agree to any decision that would be detrimental to our members. Our mantra  will always remain continuity of care. As a committee we have always given our time  freely to defend the rights of the most vulnerable in our community. For Government  to make a statement that others in our community believe as fact is an insult to the  hard work that all those on the committee, present and past, have made.



