Disability Society Outraged By Government's Recent Statement

Written by YGTV Team on 04 June 2021 .

The Disability Society says it is “outraged” by the Government’s recent comments insinuating that they were “consulted in the decision to replace workers with fixed term contracts”.

A statement from the Disability Society follows below:

The Disability Society is outraged that the Government of Gibraltar has dragged its name into what is ultimately a political spat. To insinuate that the Society was consulted in the decision to replace workers with fixed term contracts is nothing but misleading propaganda. The Society was informed by parents who were affected by the decision to replace said workers not by the Government themselves. Despite meeting with the Care Agency and several long discussions with Unite the Union we were ultimately informed by both parties that nothing could be done to alter the decision to proceed with the non-renewal of the contracts. The issue of continuity of care and the wellbeing of our members was foremost in all our discussions. The Society has for over 50 years worked closely with any Government regardless of which party. Our priority has always been our members and their families. We would never agree to any decision that would be detrimental to our members. Our mantra will always remain continuity of care. As a committee we have always given our time freely to defend the rights of the most vulnerable in our community. For Government to make a statement that others in our community believe as fact is an insult to the hard work that all those on the committee, present and past, have made.





